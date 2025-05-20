News

The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
3 Deluxe MagSafe Charging Stand

A wireless charging stand is such a useful accessory if you want to keep tabs on your most-used devices’ battery levels all the time. Today, the Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is down to just $99.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The HiRise 3 Deluxe works on the Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone. The package includes a power supply cord with international plug adapters so you can bring it with you and not have an issue no matter where you are. Simultaneous charging is possible, with the third slot able to charge another phone wirelessly. Perhaps the best feature is the space-saving form and its ability to charge wirelessly, hence eliminating the need to bring additional cables.

When using your iPhone you can position it so that it’s oriented horizontally or vertically depending on your use case. Get the discounted Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe today!

