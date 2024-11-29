News

The Twelve South HiRise 3 MagSafe Charging Stand is $30 Off

By Samantha Wiley
MagSafe Charging Stand

Need a multi-purpose wireless charging stand for your daily devices? Today’s deal gives you more reason to get one. The Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe is down to just $119.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The HiRise 3 is a compact 3-in-1 charger with MagSafe technology- 5 watts for the Apple Watch, 7.5 watts for AirPods or a compatible smartphone, and a main 15 watts receptacle for iPhones and AirPods. Instead of lying flat, it has a stand for the main charging and can act as a stand or prop in either a horizontal or vertical position. The same applies to the Apple Watch, which can be put on standby mode for minimal function. The space-saving design is great for nightstands and work desks to eliminate clutter.

MagSafe Charging Stand
Preview Product Price
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, Compact Luxury MagSafe Charging Stand for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch - Includes US Power Supply with 5 Foot Cord, Plus International Plug Adapters Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe, Compact Luxury MagSafe Charging Stand for iPhone, AirPods and Apple... $149.99 $112.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

You can be sure the charger lasts a long time, thanks to being built from premium materials. Get the discounted Twelve South HiRise 3 today!

