The Twelve South PowerPic Wireless Charger is 20 Percent Off

Get an aesthetically-pleasing decor on your desk that doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone or AirPods Pro. Today, the Twelve South PowerPic Wireless Charger is down to just $47.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The PowerPic is classified as a ‘charging frame’ that can wireless charge your iPhone (up to 7.5w) or Android device (up to 10w), as well as your AirPods Pro. You won’t need to remove the case as the connection can go through up to 3mm thick, as well as any position (vertical or horizontal alignment). For the best results, pair the PowerPic with a 20W USB-C adapter for maximum charging capacity.

When not charging, the Twelve South’s background can be turned into a digital photo frame. You can have it assume a wallpaper to match your desk or theme, a favorite vacation photo or a family or pet photo. At just $48 you can bring home this beautiful charging frame today!