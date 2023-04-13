The UGREEN All-in-One DigiNest GaN Charging Station is $50 Off

Want a multi-charging station at a fraction of the price and footprint? UGREEN has the perfect product for you. Today, the DigiNest Pro 100W USB-C GaN Charging Station is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon. Just clip the coupon to bring down the price.

With a combined power output of 100W and a total of seven charging options, you can effectively ditch all your cables and adapters in favor of UGREEN’s GaN charger. The ports include three USB-C, a USB-A, and three AC outlets, and all of them can work simultaneously. Your MacBook Pro, iPhone, and iPad can be plugged in and get much-needed juice throughout the day.

Being a GaN II charger, the DigiNest Pro is down to a size of a matchbook while offering nifty technologies such as grounded, overcurrent, overload, and more, and a heat dissipation rating of up to 95%. Buy the UGREEN DigiNest Charging Station at $50 off today!