The Unobtrusive and Versatile Satechi USB-C Slim Dock Gets a $24 Discount

Adding a dock to an iMac is almost a no-brainer if you want to extend your computer’s capabilities. Today, the Satechi iMac USB-C Slim Dock is down to just $125.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Slim Dock sports the same color and finish as M1 iMacs, making it look like a seamless and natural fit for your workstation. Adding a SATA or NVMe SSD is now easier than ever, thanks to a tool-free enclosure mechanism. Connect the Slim Dock and you can extend the iMac’s USB ports for peripheral access and data transfer options via a plug-and-play design.

Unlock your iMac’s port capabilities, with a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 data port, a USB-A for up to 10 Gbps transfers, two USB-A ports, and a micro/SD card reader for good measure. The Slim Dock is compatible with the 2022 and 2021 24-inch M1 iMac. Buy it today!