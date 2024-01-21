News

The Upoy 40W Charging Station Can Be Yours at 63% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Upoy 40W Charging Station

A multi-charging station will be useful in more ways than one, especially if you rely on several devices throughout the day. Today, the Upoy 40W Charging Station for Multiple Devices is down to just $9.99 from its original price of $27 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Charging Station for Multiple Devices 40W Upoy, Wall Charger Block 5 USB Ports(Shared 6A), USB Charging Hub Smart IC, Charger Tower with Type-C 3A for iPhone iPad Tablets Smartphones, Home Office Use Charging Station for Multiple Devices 40W Upoy, Wall Charger Block 5 USB Ports(Shared 6A), USB... $26.99 $14.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With a sleek upright position, the Upoy Charging Station is a space saver and offers multiple charging for your daily devices. A combined 40W total output is divided into five USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It offers simultaneous charging of up to five devices or quick charging on the single USB-C. Smart flow technology detects the appropriate current depending on the plugged device.

Upoy 40W Charging Station

Multiple charging means higher temperatures, to which the Charging Station has protective aspects. There’s over voltage, over current, over temperature, over charge, disconnect, and short circuit protection. The shell has heat dissipation and anti-combustion aspects as well. Get the discounted Upoy Charging Station today!

