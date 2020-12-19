The Urbanears Ralis Bluetooth speaker is only $99 today

50% off deals are always welcome in our books. Imagine our surprise when Urbanears has slashed half off on its vaunted Ralis Portable Bluetooth Speaker lineup across all color options (Mist Grey, Haute Red, Charcoal Black and Slate Blue).

Today, you can buy the Ralis Bluetooth speaker for just $99.99 on Amazon. It’s designed for outdoor use with a carry strap and water-resistant material and design. The speaker touts Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows for steady connections on up to 30 ft in distance.

The Ralis utilizes Blumlein sound technology for a rich and spatial sound experience. What’s better is the fact that a single full charge lasts up to 20 hours. Connect two speakers via Bluetooth or add a third one via aux to get the sound party started. You can even connect your phone via USB so you won’t run out of juice.

