The X Rocker Mammoth Pedestal Gaming Chair is Every Gamer’s Dream, Now 30% Off

Need a one-and-done high tech gaming chair that hangs with the best of them? You won’t go wrong with the X Rocker Mammoth Pedestal Gaming Chair. Today, it’s down to just $139.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

The X Rocker is more than just a gaming chair- it will be your favorite resting furniture for years on end. Featuring 2.1 Bluetooth audio for easy music listening or video bingeing, you won’t reach for your gaming headphones or speakers as much.

When it comes to ergonomics the X Rocker is top notch. You get a sturdy swivel base for mobility and support, stabilizing armrests and lumbar support so you can game even for extended lengths of time. There’s even space for your head so you can take a quick snooze if you want to.

Afterwards, the chair can be folded and stashed for saving space. At 30% off, you can buy it today for just $140!