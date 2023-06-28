News

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is 20% Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

Microsoft’s gaming controller is a premium device made for both casual and pro gamers alike. Today, the Xbox Series 2 Core Elite Wireless Controller is down to just $114.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – Red Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core – Red $139.99 $114.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Elite Series 2 Core is compatible with Windows devices and can be connected via USB-C or Bluetooth on other platforms. It has an impressive 40-hour lifespan so you can continue playing your favorite game without worries. Button mapping is available through the Xbox Accessories app, and you can even choose the color for the Xbox button logo.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core

As far as gaming controllers are concerned, you will have no qualms about the quality and tactile feel of the Core Series 2. The grip is rubberized and the thumbsticks’ tension can be adjusted. The buttons perform very well and are responsive to commands. Get the discounted Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 today!

TAGGED:
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Damus App
Damus app exits App Store
1 Min Read
YouTube Playables
Google to launch ‘YouTube Playables’ game platform
1 Min Read
Samsung’s Studio Display Rival
Samsung’s Studio Display rival will be available soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Save $49 on the AirPods Pro 2
1 Min Read
Reddit
Reddit to introduce several iOS app features soon
1 Min Read
iPhone
Emergency SOS on iPhone saves injured hiker
1 Min Read
Lost your password?