The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is 20% Off

Microsoft’s gaming controller is a premium device made for both casual and pro gamers alike. Today, the Xbox Series 2 Core Elite Wireless Controller is down to just $114.99 from its original price of $140 on Amazon.

The Elite Series 2 Core is compatible with Windows devices and can be connected via USB-C or Bluetooth on other platforms. It has an impressive 40-hour lifespan so you can continue playing your favorite game without worries. Button mapping is available through the Xbox Accessories app, and you can even choose the color for the Xbox button logo.

As far as gaming controllers are concerned, you will have no qualms about the quality and tactile feel of the Core Series 2. The grip is rubberized and the thumbsticks’ tension can be adjusted. The buttons perform very well and are responsive to commands. Get the discounted Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 today!