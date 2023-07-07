Third firmware beta for Studio Display launches

Apple has made its third beta firmware for Studio Display version 17 available.

Studio Display owners can now install the third beta update for their monitors through a Mac running macOS Sonoma. Like its predecessors, Apple does not accompany beta launches with patch or support notes, but it’s believed that they might contain security patches, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

Those with macOS Sonoma beta will receive a pop-up note on their Studio Display screens to download and install the third beta for version 17. However, if this is not the case then they can go to their Mac’s System Settings via General and manually check there. Those who are running non-beta versions will have to wait for the official public release before they can update their Studio Display’s firmware.

The Studio Display sports a 5K Retina display on a 27-inch screen, with a six-speaker sound system, studio-quality mics, and a 12MP camera with Center Stage.