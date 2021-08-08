This Portable Lap Desk Saves Your Neck and Eyes, and It’s 40% Off

Working long hours in front of a computer can be detrimental to your physical health, including your lower back, eyes and neck. You can alleviate it by taking a break every now and then, as well as investing in a laptop stand. Today, the LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Desk is down to just $12 from its original price of $20 on Amazon.

The laptop desk is completely adjustable in the sense that it caters to everyone. Height can be changed 8 ways, and angle can be optimized depending on whether you’re reading, typing or watching a movie. At the bottom are dual bolsters for your lap comfort, as well as non-slip ledges so it won’t slide off smooth surfaces.

LORYERGO’s product can also be used as a laptop couch table, bed writing desk, a tablet or book stand, a drawing table or a car laptop desk depending on your needs. At just $11.99 it’s definitely a must-buy!