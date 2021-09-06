This Premium Gaming Chair is 50% Off Today

It’s extremely rare for a premium gaming chair to drop to just half its price. For those who are looking to upgrade, the X Rocker Trident Pedestal 4.1 Channel Wireless Gaming Chair is down to just $109.03 from its original price of $220 on Amazon.

The Trident Pedestal is a heavyweight gaming chair in every sense of the word. You get a nice and thick chair supported by a swivel base for maximum stability. The looks are premium enough that it can fit anywhere- with a desk, in your living room, bedroom or game room.

The high tech gaming chair’s most notable feature is the 4.1 wireless audio system with headrest speakers and backrest subwoofers. Setting up is a snap as it’s compatible with most gaming consoles and wireless devices. It’s an absolute steal at only $109.03.

Don’t let the sale pass you by- get the X Rocker Trident Pedestal Wireless Gaming Chair at half-off today!