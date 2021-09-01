This Vintage Typewriter-Type Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is Now $25 Off

Get a one-of-a-kind vintage-style Bluetooth keyboard with wood accents and mechanical switches. Today, the AZIO Retro Compact Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is down to just $195.96 from its original price of $220 on Amazon.

The aesthetics is clearly the selling point with the Bluetooth keyboard. You get a keyboard with walnut wood and a matching arm rest, plus circle keys that provide a satisfying mechanical feedback when pressed. The wood plate and leather are genuine and will only look better as they age.

It’s worthy to note that the keys are backlit and wireless, which has its own set of advantages. The frame has chrome and satin finishes with aluminum alloy accents for maximum effect. Also, a 5,000 mAh battery adorns the device and powers it for a full year with a single charge.

If you want a cool-looking yet functional Bluetooth mechanical keyboard, give the AZIO Retro Compact Keyboard a try. It’s down to just $196 today!