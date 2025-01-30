Threads add new feature making scheduled posts

An update on Threads, Meta’s take to challenge X, provides the capability for multiple posts to be made and scheduled to be released at a set time in the future, which applies to all people who use the platform.

This can be accessed by going to the top left corner and choosing the three-dot menu, then selecting the “Schedule” option. After scheduling the post, you may be able to edit, view, and delete the posts within the folder for drafts. Posts can be scheduled up to 75 days ahead, but scheduled replies are not a potential thing yet. Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, revealed an additional feature where users will be able to markup posts, and that there’s more to come.

Other than scheduled posts, other features were added by Threads, like a way to view how the thread performs by providing analytics to see what works and what doesn’t, as well as saving and making multiple drafts on the web.