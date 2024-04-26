Threads adds archive post feature

Meta-owned social media platform Threads has added a new feature that allows users to archive posts for safekeeping, as per Adam Mosseri.

Advertisements

In a Threads post, Adam Mosseri said that the option to archive is being beta-tested with a small batch. The users can set the archive to automatically activate in a certain time period, or do it manually by going into the app settings. After setting an archive, users can also take it out of the section and make it appear in public again. After beta testing, Meta will determine if it will be available to global users through an option based on the group’s feedback.

Threads launched in July this year and started adding quality of life features as time went by. Meta strives to add new functionality to make it compete with X, another social media platform. Meta recently launched a web version and post search, as well as editing.