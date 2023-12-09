News

Threads adds ‘Tags’ feature

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Meta messaging platform Threads has introduced a new feature called ‘tags’.

Tags are the newest addition to the Threads app, and they work similarly to hashtags on Instagram with added functionality. A new # button can add a tag, but the user can have a phrase or word act as a tag, even if it includes spaces. Furthermore, the tag doesn’t have to have the ‘#’ symbol for a more organic sentence phrasing. Also, tags should be able to use special characters without issues.

Typing a tag brings up existing tags, but users can also come up with their own depending on their preference. Only one tag can be added per topic to prevent spam, and clcik on the post to see the attached tags. A tag will make a post more visible but they will all show in the search screen. In similar news, Meta is planning to introduce Threads in the EU in December.

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
