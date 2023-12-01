Threads arriving in Europe next month

The social media platform Threads will be coming to the European Union this December, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Threads debuted in most markets but did not appear in EU as Meta had to make sure it adhered to the regulations in the region. As it stands, Threads could import Instagram data, including advertising and behavioral information. The WSJ claimed that Meta will comply with the EU regulations by releasing Threads as a consumption-only platform with users not needing to create a profile.

Instagram executive Adam Mosseri echoed the sentiment and said that Threads profiles could be deactivated or deleted separately from their Instagram accounts. Threads’ user numbers could jump- Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, said that Thread has under 100 million monthly users. The app has now gained a browser version, post editing, and search. Threads is connected to Instagram, which continues to grow as a social media platform for image-centric users.