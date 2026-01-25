News

Threads Has More Mobile Users On Their Platform, Beating X

By Samantha Wiley
Threads by Meta has now surpassed X, its rival, in global daily usage. It is reported that Threads has amassed an active daily user count of 141.5 million on Android and iOS, while X has 125 million active users.


The data shows that the platform crossed in front of X on mobile devices around October at the latter part, and early in November last year, after a long period of gradual growth instead of a big surge. X remains to attract more users on mobile compared to Threads in the U.S.

Even after the gains that Threads got on mobile, X still has a big lead in terms of web usage. X has an estimate of 145.4 million daily visitors on the web compared to visitors of Threads at 8.5 million daily count. If web and mobile users are merged, X still has the lead with 270 million, while X has roughly 150 million.


