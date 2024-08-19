News

Threads launches new analytics features and more

By Samantha Wiley
Threads

Social media network Threads has rolled out new features in the latest update for users and creators.

In a bid to compete alongside other rivals such as X, Threads has launched performance measurement analytics for content creators. Users will be able to view quotes, reposts, replies, and likes, as well as follower count and demographics, e.g., gender, location, and age in a granular form. In addition, Threads will have multiple drafts and writing support that can be saved in a new ‘Drafts’ section. Scheduling will allow users to create Threads for posting later, with multiple scheduled posts and days planned in advance.

Threads

Threads will have a maximum of 100 drafts in the new section, but the feature is available only in the web version for the moment. Scheduling will roll out later but there’s no timeline on when it will happen. Threads boasts around 28 million active users.

