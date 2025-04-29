News

Threads moves to new domain

By Samantha Wiley
Threads

Social media network Threads has moved to a new domain and had several features debut at the same time.

Meta announced that Threads.com is the official domain, having moved from Threads.net. The company did not own the Threads.com domain when the network launched in 2023. A year later, the Threads.com domain was bought out, and Meta forwarded all the traffic to Threads.net. After a migration to the new domain, the official website is Threads.com.

Threads

There were several interface updates added to the social media network as well. Custom feeds are shown in the same order as mobile, while saved and liked posts can be viewed in the main menu. Users can add a column via the column icon, and it’s possible to copy a post as an image. It’s worth noting that there’s a test feature that allows users to upload a list they follow.

