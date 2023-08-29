Threads web version launches

The Threads social network can now be accessed on mobile devices and desktops via a web browser.

Meta-owned Threads launched in July this year to rival X (formerly Twitter). However, during that time the network could only be accessed via an app and didn’t have enough features. Meta promised to bring out content on a regular basis to match its competitors.

Threads on the web launched recently and is now widely accessible. The company hopes to bring in more users to continue an upward trend when it opened. Web access brings in several features, including a chronological timeline but lacks other X functionalities such as direct messaging and lists.

Meta has made Threads easy to integrate with Instagram and continues with a robust user base. The app is available to download on both the App Store and Play Store. Now, there’s an option to create an account and log in from the web.