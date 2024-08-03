News

Three AI-Powered features arrive to Google Chrome

By Samantha Wiley
Google Chrome

Google added three AI features that will be coming on its Chrome browser, based off the latest Gemini and Google AI models.

Advertisements

Google Lens, Tab compare, and natural language search are all set to arrive on Google Chrome. With Google Lens, users can do a quick search via a drag and search gesture. Google claims anything can be searched on page, including images and text, and refined by brand, color, and other details. Tab compare is AI-based, with product overviews appearing in multiple tabs. This can be useful for price comparisons and reviews, as well as multiple product elements for better decision making.

Google Chrome

Natural language search for browsing history is the last feature and allows users to find a website or page they visited in the past. Using a natural conversational question, Google will go through the history and find relevant answers. Natural language search can be enabled or disabled in Settings.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
App Store
Apple adds new App Store guideline rules for PC emulators
1 Min Read
Siri
New Siri with Apple Intelligence to launch in 2025, says Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman
2 Min Read
macOS Malware
Mac malware continues to rise in 2024: Security Bite
2 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is Just $69.99
1 Min Read
Google Maps
New CarPlay features debut on Waze and Google Maps
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
Leaker reveals iPhone 16 Pro colors online
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 200 has gone live
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Emergency SOS
Japan iPhones now support Emergency SOS via Satellite
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
WiFi 7 to land on the iPhone 16 Pro lineup
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Online leaks reveal iPhone 16 camera and colors
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
The M3 iMac with 256GB Storage is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?