Three AI-Powered features arrive to Google Chrome

Google added three AI features that will be coming on its Chrome browser, based off the latest Gemini and Google AI models.

Advertisements

Google Lens, Tab compare, and natural language search are all set to arrive on Google Chrome. With Google Lens, users can do a quick search via a drag and search gesture. Google claims anything can be searched on page, including images and text, and refined by brand, color, and other details. Tab compare is AI-based, with product overviews appearing in multiple tabs. This can be useful for price comparisons and reviews, as well as multiple product elements for better decision making.

Natural language search for browsing history is the last feature and allows users to find a website or page they visited in the past. Using a natural conversational question, Google will go through the history and find relevant answers. Natural language search can be enabled or disabled in Settings.