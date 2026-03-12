Three New Executives Added To Apple Leadership Page

Three new executives have been added to the Apple leadership page by the company. The names of the executives are Steve Lemay, Jennifer Newstead and Molly Anderson. Updates to the title of Eddy Cue of Senior Vice President of Services and Health have been made with a new photo shot.

Steve Lemay is the Vice President of Human Interface Design joining the company back in 1999 and now he leads the software design team across all platforms of Apple succeeding Alan Dye. Jennifer NewStead is the Senior Vice President and General Counsel, being the top lawyer of the company who settled in the position at the start of the month succeeding Katherine Adams, the person who had the position 8 years.

Molly Anderson is the Vice President of Individual Design responsible for designs of Apple’s accessories packaging and products. She joined Apple back in 2014 and has been head of Industrial Design for 2 years but there is no information on when she became VP officially.