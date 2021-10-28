Three US cities get added to Apple News coverage

Apple News has expanded to three more cities in the United States, bringing coverage to 11 metro areas and cities in the region.

On Tuesday Apple released a statement of how Apple News will provide local coverage in Washington, DC, Miami and Charlotte. It’s the latest development by the Cupertino-based company in the news aggregation market.

The sections will be covered by an editorial team and will have topics that local communities will find important. Washington Post, Washingtonian, DCist, Miami Herald, Eater Miami, The Charlotte Observer and Axios Charlotte are just some of the publications that will cover their respective cities.

Every Thursday, the editors come up with a ‘Read Local’ collection and present subscribers with selected articles that appear in their ‘Today’ feed.

In July last year, local news in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, the Bay Area and San Diego, San Antonio and Sacramento rolled out in Apple’s news service.