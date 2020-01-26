Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock by Elgato supports dual 4K displays, priced $50 less

Need a portable dock that can give you much-needed ports such as USB A, DisplayPort, HDMI and ethernet? Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 is compatible with Mac and Windows and is now $50 less!

Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is now just $99.99, down $50 from its original price of $149.99. You can enjoy up to 40 Gb/s transmission speeds on all the ports and get to have two 4K displays up and running simultaneously. The 3.1 connection has support for SuperDrive, SSDs, and others. Need a wired stable connection? The gigabit ethernet allows for greater network performance.

Best of all, the Thunderbolt 3 cable is built-in so you won’t have to bring one every time you go out. You can’t go wrong with having a mini dock handy especially if you’re always on the go and using a laptop for work.

The $50 discount is a pleasant surprise for those who need it, so get yours today!