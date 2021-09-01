Ticketed spaces start rolling out on Twitter iOS

Social media company Twitter has started introducing Ticketed Spaces to its iOS users.

Ticketed Spaces is a new feature that lets users create and join in on audio discussions within the platform. Those on iOS Twitter will be able to create Ticketed Spaces and charge participants a fee for joining them.

Those who have at least a thousand followers, are aged 18 and above and have hosted 3 Spaces within 30 days could open Ticketed Spaces in June. However, the feature did not go live until recently.

we want to help people creating cool Spaces make $$$. today, some Hosts will be able create Ticketed Spaces!



we’re experimenting on iOS only for now but we hope to get it to everyone soon. know it’s taking us a little time, but we want to get this right for you! https://t.co/xc68yWkOim — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) August 26, 2021

Ticketed Spaces hosts can get 67% of the proceeds, with 3% going to Twitter and the rest to Apple. If the user’s lifetime earnings has exceeded $50k then Twitter will get a higher commission rate set at 20%.

Twitter has not announced when the feature will be available to all, but it’s only a matter of time before this happens. Eligibility to host Ticketed Spaces has not been detailed, but we can expect an announcement soon.