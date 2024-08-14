TikTok adds new group chat feature

Short-form video platform and social media TikTok recently released a group chat feature with support for up to 32 users.

Along with the group chat are new direct messaging options. Users up to 16 and above can join the group chat and comment on videos with family members and friends, all of which take place inside the app. The chat can be activated via the Chat and inbox options or by going into Start Group Chat when they share a post with people. TikTok said that safety designs have been integrated for users, with stranger chats blocked automatically. It’s worth noting that the feature is not available to users aged 13 through 15.

Users aged 16 through 17 are only allowed to join if they have a mutual friend who’s already in. Creating a group chat gives the user granular control over who’s allowed and who’s not.