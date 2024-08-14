News

TikTok adds new group chat feature

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

Short-form video platform and social media TikTok recently released a group chat feature with support for up to 32 users.

Advertisements

Along with the group chat are new direct messaging options. Users up to 16 and above can join the group chat and comment on videos with family members and friends, all of which take place inside the app. The chat can be activated via the Chat and inbox options or by going into Start Group Chat when they share a post with people. TikTok said that safety designs have been integrated for users, with stranger chats blocked automatically. It’s worth noting that the feature is not available to users aged 13 through 15.

TikTok

Users aged 16 through 17 are only allowed to join if they have a mutual friend who’s already in. Creating a group chat gives the user granular control over who’s allowed and who’s not.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Anker Solix C1000
The Anker Solix C1000 is $450 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 might have 8GB RAM
1 Min Read
Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9 lineup launched
1 Min Read
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is $500 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
New beta firmware for AirPods Pro 2 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple aims for Apple Maps ‘Look Around’ feature expansion
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Upcoming iPhone 17 Slim dubbed ‘iPhone Air’
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence fees might arrive in 2027
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Second generation Apple Vision Pro in the works
1 Min Read
Toy Story 5
Old Apple face used in upcoming ‘Toy Story 5’ video
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is $5 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?