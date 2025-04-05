News

TikTok ban in the US extends 75 more days

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

Donald Trump, US president, issued an executive decree to stay the ban on TikTok for 75 more days.

The executive order allows for the continuation of a potential company sale to a US firm. On January 19, the short form video social network was banned in the US through the Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act went live. However, Trump intervened and had the DOJ hold off on the legislation taking effect for 75 days. The deal expired on April 5 if there’s no resolution as to which American company would buy, but the deadline has been moved another 75 days.

Trump mentioned that his administration has had ‘tremendous progress’ to ‘save TikTok’, but said that there’s more work to be done. It’s believed that the administration has been checking offers from individuals and companies such as Frank McCourt, Jesse Tinsley, Kevin O’Leary, Jimmy Donaldson, Perplexity, and Oracle.

