News

TikTok ban set to take place on January 

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

TikTok, popular social platform, is still facing the threat of being banned. It’s set to become effective on January next year by the District of Columbia U.S Court of Appeals.

Users of the social network and TikTok themselves challenged a bill earlier this year that was pushing ByteDance, a Chinese Company, to sell the platform. The bill was issued to the company setting a period of 9 months to go with the sale of TikTok to a different company that’s not in China, and if this doesn’t go through, then TikTok will not be distributed in the U.S and the app can no longer be downloaded.

TikTok

The social platform said that the bill was not constitutional because it contradicts the terms regarding free speech, but the court just repudated their claim. The will be enacted this coming January, but TikTok is still probably going to make an appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States.

