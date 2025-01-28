News

TikTok banned as of January 19th

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

Tiktok has been banned in the U.S. as of January 19, with websites and distributors no longer able to share, update, and maintain the app. Phones that have previously installed TikTok can still run the platform, but it cannot be downloaded anymore.

The company didn’t receive a delay on the ban from the Supreme Court of the United States, and said they are enforcing the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act whereas TikTok can evade the ban if ByteDance, its parent company, divests the app and sell to a suitable company in the U.S and turn the app into a U.S version.

TikTok

The company was given a timeframe of 9 months to find a company that is non-Chinese, but they debated that the law broke the First Amendment and was unconstitutional, but being a Chinese company, they did not have rights to the First Amendment.

