TikTok Dealing With Issues on Censorship and Outage

After finalizing an agreement where TikTok operations will be handed over to a venture owned by an American majority with seven members, the platform dealt with power outages where users had issues with uploading videos. The videos were associated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the shooting that occurred in Minneapolis.

Tiktok announced that they were still trying to fix the issue in the infrastructure that apparently led to a cascading systems failure and bugs. Users on the platform could see requests that are timed out, videos with 0 likes and views, and experienced slower loading times, and some have switched over to the alternative platform UpScrolled.

The platform’s privacy and policy update suggests immigration or citizenship status is being collected, as well as the precise location info of users. The United States data protection and other things like content moderation, security for algorithms will be handled by the venture under the deal.