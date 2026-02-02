News

TikTok Dealing With Issues on Censorship and Outage

By Samantha Wiley
After finalizing an agreement where TikTok operations will be handed over to a venture owned by an American majority with seven members, the platform dealt with power outages where users had issues with uploading videos. The videos were associated with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as the shooting that occurred in Minneapolis.


Tiktok announced that they were still trying to fix the issue in the infrastructure that apparently led to a cascading systems failure and bugs. Users on the platform could see requests that are timed out, videos with 0 likes and views, and experienced slower loading times, and some have switched over to the alternative platform UpScrolled.

The platform’s privacy and policy update suggests immigration or citizenship status is being collected, as well as the precise location info of users. The United States data protection and other things like content moderation, security for algorithms will be handled by the venture under the deal.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
