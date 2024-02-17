News

TikTok ‘Immersive Viewing Experience’ now available

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

The TikTok app has launched for the Apple Vision Pro, offering a more ‘immersive’ experience for users.

A new TikTok app has been released for the Vision Pro headset, and the company said it’s optimized for the spatial design style and offers an immersive viewing experience of its short-form videos. The company posted on X, saying that the ‘For You’ feed can be viewed in an ‘entirely new way’ through the headset. The layout stays the same and has a main ‘For You’ feed alongside search, comments, profiles, and more. Those who are interested can download the TikTok app directly from the App Store.

TikTok

TikTok is the latest social media app that has appeared on the Vision Pro, but there are more streaming music and video apps that have yet to arrive, including WhatsApp, Spotify, Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Unofficial apps such as Juno allow users to watch YouTube videos on the Apple headset.

