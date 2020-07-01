TikTok removed from iOS App Store in India

India and China are in the middle of border tensions. In a new move, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps in the country. Users of both Apple devices and Google powered devices will not be able download these 59 apps.

The popular TikTok app is not to be found on iOS’ App Store anymore in India. It was previously reported by some tech blogs that users who had already installed the TikTok will be able to continue to use it but this does not appear to be the case. The TikTok app when opened now shows a message explaining the current situation.

Dear Users, On June 29, 2020 the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority. TikTok India Team. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

The list of 59 apps banned by the Indian government – TikTok, Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, QQ Newsfeed, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, APUS Browser, ROMWE, Club Factory, Newsdog, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, QQ Mail, Weibo, Xender, QQ Music, Bigo Live, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Parallel Space, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, WeSync, ES File Explorer, Viva Video – QU Video Inc, Meitu, Vigo Video, New Video Status, DU Recorder, Vault- Hide, Cache Cleaner DU App studio, DU Cleaner, DU Browser, Hago Play With New Friends, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Wonder Camera, Photo Wonder, QQ Player, We Meet, Sweet Selfie, Baidu Translate, Vmate, QQ International, QQ Security Center, QQ Launcher, U Video, V fly Status Video, Mobile Legends, DU Privacy