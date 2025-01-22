TikTok returns in the US

Popular short-form video app TikTok has been restored in the US after becoming unavailable in the region for a time.

Advertisements

The US passed a law in 2024 forcing ByteDance to divest ownership or face a ban, with the reason being the app posing a national security risk. The law went into effect and the app was removed from the App Store. The app was restored less than a day after being banned, and TikTok put up a notice saying ‘as a result of President Trump’s efforts’. Trump issued an executive order for more time to be given before the country bans TikTok again.

Apple has yet to reintroduce TikTok on the App Store to avoid heavy penalties. The Cupertino-based company said it’s ‘obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdiction where it operates.’ Apple may or may not restore the app depending on how the situation unfolds.