News

TikTok returns in the US

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

Popular short-form video app TikTok has been restored in the US after becoming unavailable in the region for a time.

Advertisements

The US passed a law in 2024 forcing ByteDance to divest ownership or face a ban, with the reason being the app posing a national security risk. The law went into effect and the app was removed from the App Store. The app was restored less than a day after being banned, and TikTok put up a notice saying ‘as a result of President Trump’s efforts’. Trump issued an executive order for more time to be given before the country bans TikTok again.

TikTok

Apple has yet to reintroduce TikTok on the App Store to avoid heavy penalties. The Cupertino-based company said it’s ‘obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdiction where it operates.’ Apple may or may not restore the app depending on how the situation unfolds.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Beats Pill
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reveals images of new store in China
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Minor tvOS 18.2.1 update rolled out for Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple
Synchrony and Apple collaborate to provide installment payments
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $14 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 source code revealed
1 Min Read
M3 iPad Air
Upcoming M3 iPad Air leaks online
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple and Goldman Sachs might conclude partnership early
1 Min Read
Trump's Inauguration
Tim Cook will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration
1 Min Read
iPhones
Apple continues 0% interest for iPhones In Canada
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?