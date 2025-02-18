News

TikTok returns to App Store

By Samantha Wiley
TikTok

TikTok makes a return on the App Store, allowing iPhone users to install the app again and get updates as well. The decision behind making TikTok available again as of February 13th came when a letter was sent from Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General.

Advertisements

The social media platform was removed from the App Store because of the law that banned TikTok last month to protect Americans from any app controlled by a foreign rival company. TikTok was banned in the States and a timeframe of 9 months was given to ByteDance to sell the app to a company that is not Chinese.

TikTok

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to hold off and give a 90-day grace period, allowing the app to make a return, but Apple still did not allow TikTok on their App Store. Trump is trying to devise a deal where TikTok will be handed over to a company in the United States, but the Chinese government made a stance on the app that it will not be sold.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Square Enix
Square Enix shutting down iOS Final Fantasy game
1 Min Read
PowerBeats Pro 2
PowerBeats Pro 2 released today
1 Min Read
AirPods Max USB-C
The AirPods Max USB-C is $21 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone SE 4 might be renamed
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pro to have M5 chip first
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple considering ads on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro to have smallest Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Intelligence might be heading to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
Pixelmator Pro splash screen gets update
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?