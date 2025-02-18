TikTok returns to App Store

TikTok makes a return on the App Store, allowing iPhone users to install the app again and get updates as well. The decision behind making TikTok available again as of February 13th came when a letter was sent from Pam Bondi, U.S. Attorney General.

The social media platform was removed from the App Store because of the law that banned TikTok last month to protect Americans from any app controlled by a foreign rival company. TikTok was banned in the States and a timeframe of 9 months was given to ByteDance to sell the app to a company that is not Chinese.

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to hold off and give a 90-day grace period, allowing the app to make a return, but Apple still did not allow TikTok on their App Store. Trump is trying to devise a deal where TikTok will be handed over to a company in the United States, but the Chinese government made a stance on the app that it will not be sold.