Tiktok-Style Reels now on Instagram

Reels is Instagram’s newest feature in an attempt to compete with TikTok.

Social media giant Instagram has outed a new feature today. Reels has launched and is available in 50+ countries, including Australia, Japan, UK, US and more. The update is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Instagram users can now create short-form videos with music, and share them to followers and friends. The content will also be discoverable to those who browse the app. Time will be limited to 15 seconds per clip, but there are plenty of customization options such as music, effects and filters to make it truly eye-catching and unique.

In light of that, Instagram has updated its Explore page to have a place for Reels, which is similar to TikTok’s ‘For You’ section. Users can set their profile to public so they can be discovered, or to private so only friends and family can see the feed.