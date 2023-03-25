TikTok Video Reveals $800 Roblox spend using password reset loop

A viral TikTok video showed how a child used a password reset bypass to buy more than $800 worth of in-game Roblox purchases.

Linzy Taylor released a video about her ten-year-old spending approximately $800 on Roblox items. Roblox is a popular game that also sells in-game cosmetics and skin items for users. The child in question used the device passcode to bypass the App Store restriction by going to the game and initiating an in-app purchase and choosing ‘forgot my password’ and then putting in the device passcode to set up a new one.

The Apple device did not have Screen Time set up, which will require the Apple ID password to complete in-app purchases. Unfortunately, Taylor did not know about the security option and will have used it if she knew about it. Unfortunately, the damage has already been done.

Taylor filed a refund request with Apple but the status is currently pending.