Tile announces Amazon Sidewalk Tie-Up to compete with AirTag

Amazon has recently announced a partnership with Tile for its Amazon Sidewalk feature. Tile’s Bluetooth trackers will work with Amazon’s network of Bluetooth devices for improved Echo and Ring connectivity.

Tile will now be integrated into the Amazon Sidewalk, thus allowing Ring and Echo users to extend the Tile network to better help owners of lost devices find their items.

Tile devices get an added benefit when it comes to Alexa-enabled devices- for instance, they can say ‘Alexa, find my (item), which will make the Tile accessory ring. CJ Prober, Tile CEO says this will make misplaced items easier to find inside and outside the house.

With the announcement Tile is looking to compete versus the recently launched Apple AirTag. AirTag connects to Apple devices through the Find My network so an item can be located even when it’s outside Bluetooth range.

Tile has a similar feature, and it’s called Tile Network. Partnering with Amazon multiplies the chances of having their items found as Echo and Ring devices can now participate in the tracking.