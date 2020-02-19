Tim Cook addresses employees amidst coronavirus outbreak

Tim Cook, Apple CEO has recently sent a memo detailing the coronavirus outbreak and how it has affected the company’s operations.

In the memo, Cook addressed that the primary concern was to suppliers, customers, partners and employees in China. The Apple CEO has also recognized teams who have been working hard to manage the company’s coronavirus response. Though the return has been ‘slower than anticipated’, Cook mentioned that Apple is ‘fundamentally strong’ and that the outbreak only serves as a temporary disruption.

Contact centers and corporate offices, as well as stores are reopening across China, but the return to normal conditions has been slow. Apple’s letter to investors stated that it won’t be able to meet the Q2 revenue guidance of somewhere between $63 to $67 billion and hasn’t set a new guidance range yet. The Cupertino-based company attributes the reasons to iPhone supply constraints and inability to meet Apple product demands due to the coronavirus.