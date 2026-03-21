Tim Cook Answers Rumors On Retirement

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has responded to talks and rumors about his retirement during an interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America, stating that the idea of wanting to step back from the company is just a rumor.

The CEO did not deny or confirm explicitly that he will be retiring in the near future, as he states that he can’t imagine life without Apple. The Financial Times last year stated that Apple was taking measures for the CEO to step down as early as next year, but it is now in the middle of March, so the timeframe reported has passed.

John Ternus, the Vice President of Hardware Engineering, is globally seen as the most likely successor to Cook when he retires. The CEO gave him oversight on the Apple Design teams and has been seen in public, such as in interviews and more. Tim Cook has been the CEO at Apple since 2011.