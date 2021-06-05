Tim Cook Appears on British Vogue Interview

Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently appeared in a British Vogue interview with host Malala Yousafzai to talk about education coding, activism and life after the coronavirus.

The interview appears under the media company’s ‘Conversation’ series and is roughly half an hour in length. The two talk about the multi-year partnership on the Apple TV+ platform, which will have children’s shows, animation, documentaries, comedies and drama. In the interview Yousafzai mentioned how she learned to code and Cook agreeing to the endeavor by saying ‘Everyone should learn to code’. Furthermore, the CEO mentioned that coding is ‘the only global language’.

Apple is in partnership with the Malala Fund and helped the organization with curriculum, policy change research and supporting girls’ education. The goal is to help girls attend and finish their schooling so they can accomplish their dreams.

The British Vogue’s interview with Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai can be watched in full on British Vogue’s official YouTube channel.