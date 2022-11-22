Tim Cook attends Adele’s opening concert in Las Vegas

Apple’s CEO was spotted among the crowd during Adele’s opening performance at the Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency drew in more than 4,000 people in attendance, including business and showbiz personalities Adam Neumann of WeWork, director Baz Luhrmann, executives from CBS and Sony Music Group, and James Corden. Publication Variety said that the VIP group was ‘visibly excited’ and cheered the artist at her concert.

The singer’s residency in Las Vegas was supposed to start in January, but there was a 9-month delay due to Adele being unhappy about the staging and production issues. Adele apologized during the show, saying that she was sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience she caused. Afterward, the singer performed for two hours and a half-hour of small talk to accompany her most popular singles.

Cook’s statement was not covered by the magazine publication Variety, but he was listed in attendance for the Friday concert.