Tim Cook attends Diplo concert in Vegas

After appearing at Adele’s first concert in residency at Las Vegas, Tim Cook went to a Diplo concert and took a turn at the cryo special effects.

The Apple CEO headed to the XS Nightclub after attending the opening of Adele’s Las Vegas residency. Cook was there with notable figures Baz Luhrmann, Stormzy, Mark Zuckerberg, James Corden, and other TV and music executives. At the Wynn, EDM artist Diplo gave Cook the controls to his cryo equipment and posted a video on social media.

Much like Cook’s recent guesting at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the CEO took to the request and seemed to be enjoying himself in the TikTok video. Currently, the post has already garnered 24.7k likes, 236 comments, and 707 shares. Diplo joked that he and Cook made a deal that Cook will make him the default wallpaper of every iPhone, as captioned in the video.