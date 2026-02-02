Tim Cook Breaks Silence After Shootings In Minnesota

Tim Cook, Apple CEO has replied to the events that have transpired in Minnesota, Minneapolis where federal agents shot and killed two people. The CEO was not particular about it, but seems to have responded to the murder of Renée Good, a 37 year old poet, and Alex Pretti, the same age as the other person who works as a nurse in intensive care for the Department of Veteran Affairs in the United States.

The CEO received criticism for being present at the white house for the private screening of Melania, the upcoming documentary set to release soon a few hours after the people were killed, saying how it’s bad timing that he attended the event even after what happened earlier that day.

Cook stated that he had a good conversation with the President this week where he shared his own views on the topic but refused to elaborate further. For years, the CEO has had a good working relationship with President Donald Trump.