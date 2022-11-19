Tim Cook graces FIRST inspire gala as guest of honor

Apple CEO appeared in the 6th annual FIRST Inspire Gala as a guest of honor.

The FIRST Inspire Gala was held on November 15, and Tim Cook went in person to comment STEM education and as a fundraising effort for the non-profit organization. Cook gave several interviews to social media personalities and shared why the group was worth supporting.

Cook touched upon subjects such as education being the ‘great equalizer’ and his predecessor, Steve Jobs. Apple has been involved with FIRST and the group’s mission to bring more STEM programs launched globally. The Cupertino-based company has supported education-focused charities, non-profits and groups, holding educator workshops for educators so they can bring tech into the classroom.

FIRST founder Dean Kamen, along with Zem Joaquin, will.i.am, and Mark Hodosh set up FIRST Inspire event as a way to showcase creativity and technology. Cook’s interviews with various social media personalities is available to watch on YouTube.