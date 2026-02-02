Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House

Tim Cook was present at the White House to see Melania, a documentary that has just been released. Multiple tech CEO’s were in attendance in the showing with a dinner VIP, including Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Chairman, Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, and Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom.

Films are usually shown in the East Wing section, but the President, Donald Trump tore the area down to build a ballroom in the White House measuring 90,000 square feet. That said, a theater was made for the screening where attendees were given copies of the memoir handed out by waiters wearing gloves.

The documentary Melania Trump had its debut in cinemas on the 30th of January with a premiere screening set last January 29th. The film was funded $40 million by Amazon, following Melania from the presidential campaign in 2025 up to the day of inauguration.