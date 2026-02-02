News

Tim Cook in Attendance for Melania Among Other Tech CEOs at the White House

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook was present at the White House to see Melania, a documentary that has just been released. Multiple tech CEO’s were in attendance in the showing with a dinner VIP, including Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Chairman, Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, and Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom.


Films are usually shown in the East Wing section, but the President, Donald Trump tore the area down to build a ballroom in the White House measuring 90,000 square feet. That said, a theater was made for the screening where attendees were given copies of the memoir handed out by waiters wearing gloves.

The documentary Melania Trump had its debut in cinemas on the 30th of January with a premiere screening set last January 29th. The film was funded $40 million by Amazon, following Melania from the presidential campaign in 2025 up to the day of inauguration.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
