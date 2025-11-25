News

Tim Cook In Attendance In White House Dinner for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook, Apple CEO, was in attendance at the White House dinner arranged by Donald Trump for the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Prince visited the United States for the first time in October 2018 since the murder of the Washington Post columnist and author Jamal Khashoggi.


Central Intelligence in the United States believed that the prince was responsible for the killing at Istanbul in the Saudi consulate. The President of the United States, Donald Trump came to Khashoggi’s defense when he responded to a question inquiring about the prince

Other attendees were present like CEO of Dell, Michael Dell, CEO of AMD Linda SU, CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang, and the CEO of X, Elon Musk. The Apple CEO met the Prince in the past in 2018, where they talked about opportunities for app development and education in Saudi Arabia. Apple put in a $2 billion investment in companies in Saudi Arabia. The Apple CEO also went to Saudi Arabia last year in December.


