Tim Cook In China

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, is in attendance during the 50th anniversary event in China at the temporarily closed Taikoo Li retail store situated in Chengdu. They have kicked off celebrations, starting with an impromptu concert at New York’s Grand Central Store featuring Alicia Keys.

Tim Cook will be attending the Development Forum in Beijing, China, during the weekend and will be meeting up with Government officials and developers in the country, along with some partners of the company.

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, Apple will now be sharing developer coding videos on Bilibili, the Chinese platform for video sharing, and as of the 15th of March, App Store commission rates for iPad and iPhones have been lowered by the company.

Suppliers in China have saved 55 billion liters of fresh water, a record via the Apple Supplier Clean Water program.