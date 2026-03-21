News

Tim Cook In China

By Samantha Wiley
Tim Cook In China

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, is in attendance during the 50th anniversary event in China at the temporarily closed Taikoo Li retail store situated in Chengdu. They have kicked off celebrations, starting with an impromptu concert at New York’s Grand Central Store featuring Alicia Keys.


Tim Cook will be attending the Development Forum in Beijing, China, during the weekend and will be meeting up with Government officials and developers in the country, along with some partners of the company.

Tim Cook In China

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, Apple will now be sharing developer coding videos on Bilibili, the Chinese platform for video sharing, and as of the 15th of March, App Store commission rates for iPad and iPhones have been lowered by the company.

Suppliers in China have saved 55 billion liters of fresh water, a record via the Apple Supplier Clean Water program.


Latest News
Apple Sports App Allows for Easy NCAA March Madness Tracking
Apple Sports App Allows for Easy NCAA March Madness Tracking
1 Min Read
Apple Headed To South Korea and China
Apple Headed To South Korea and China
1 Min Read
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Is $50 Off
The 11th-gen iPad 256GB Is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Answers Rumors On Retirement
Tim Cook Answers Rumors On Retirement
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Teardown Video Uploaded
iPhone 17e Teardown Video Uploaded
1 Min Read
Brian Lynch Leaves Apple
Brian Lynch Leaves Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 is $39 Off
AirPods Pro 3 is $39 Off
1 Min Read
F1 Movie Wins at the 98th Academy Awards
F1 Movie Wins at the 98th Academy Awards
1 Min Read
AirPods Max 2 Revealed
AirPods Max 2 Revealed
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100 off
Apple Studio Display Standard/Tilt is $100 off
1 Min Read
iPhone 5 Now Deemed Obsolete
iPhone 5 Now Deemed Obsolete
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?