Tim Cook makes a US Grand Prix appearance

Apple CEO Tim Cook was recently spotted waving the checkered flag at the US Grand Prix.

The US Formula 1 Grand Prix was held on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. After the drivers did 56 laps, Tim Cook presented the flag with a surprise appearance. Other notable attendees include Ed Sheeran, Serena Williams, Brad Pitt, and former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal.

Social media was quick to critique Cook, who was waving the flag in a rather relaxed manner. The video of the flag-waving event was uploaded on the internet, with Cook wearing dark shades and a polo shirt.

His flourish wasn’t enthusiastic or brisk as per the flag-waving norm. People suggested that Cook was looking like he was surrendering in war, among other comments.

The US Grand Prix saw Max Verstappen taking the top spot. It’s his 13th win this year, and it’s equal to the record of wins in a single season.