Tim Cook makes appearance at The Grove store opening

Apple has recently opened its new The Grove Apple Store in Los Angeles, marked by notable appearances by Dierdre O’Brien, Apple retail chief and Tim Cook, Apple CEO.

Both Apple execs were present and greeted customers during the store’s grand opening, which is located in a building right near the open-air plaza.

The Grove features architectural touches that other Apple Store have, including an all-glass facade, clearance that lets in natural light, display tables and ‘avenues’. What The Grove uniquely has is a mirrored ceiling that makes the interior feel more expansive. A large screen serves as the medium for Today at Apple sessions.

Visitors can get through West Third Street or the interior of the store, where the former sports an Apple Pickup kiosk. The Grove will host Today at Apple sessions, the first of which highlights the iPhone 13 Pro camera via Photo Walks.

Just before opening, a special Q&A event with the cast of Apple TV+ show ‘Ted Lasso’ was held several days before.